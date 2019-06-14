× Show Info: June 14, 2019

Dash & Splash

David spent the morning at Duke’s K9 Dash N’ Splash, featuring a swimming and competition pool for dogs. The facility is located on State Route 82 in Mantua. www.dukesk9dashnsplash.com

Doggie Desserts

Meanwhile, Natalie was in studio learning how to spoil our four legged friends with pet friendly desserts! Christine McCoy from The Natural Pet Enrichment Center in North Royalton showed a few different ideas. www.thenaturalpetonline.com

Weekend laugher

Stand-up comedian Bret Ernst is making a special appearance this weekend at the Tangier in Akron. He’s on stage tomorrow. http://breternst.com/events/

Weekend menu

Need help planning your Father’s Day meal? Head to White Feather Meats in Creston. www.whitefeathermeats.com

Bonsai!

Celebrate bonsai trees at a big event happening next weekend. Cleveland Bonsai Club’s Summer Show is June 22nd & 23rd at Rockefeller Park Greenhouse. Admission is free! www.ClevelandBonsaiClub.org

Hair Loss Solutions

Haber Dermatology offers several different treatment options for those struggling with hair loss. Click here to see the story. https://haberderm.com

That final touch

Looking to update your home? Chat with the experts at Final Touch Construction. They specialize in roofing, siding, basement, kitchen, bathroom remodels and more. https://www.finaltouchco.net/