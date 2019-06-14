Seen on TV: 6/14/19

Posted 4:40 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21AM, June 14, 2019

Here are the web links for Friday, June 14, 2019.

  • Click here for more information on Cleveland Memorial Society
  • Click Here for more information on the Green Burial Council
  • Click here for more information on Foxfield Preserve
  • Click here for recycling information
  • Click here for list of bars allowed to stay open later during All-Star week
  • Click here to name the baby giraffe
  • Click here for our 2019 Northeast Ohio summer activities and events guide
  • Click here for more on ‘Are Your Kids Naked Online?’ — protecting your tech-savvy children.
  • Click here for more on Summer Splash
  • Click here for Gigantic Yard Games
  • Click here for more on Addicted Coffee Bar
  • Click here for your summer guide of Northeast Ohio events
  • Click here for more on how to put your name on a Mars rover
  • Click here for METAvivor
  • Click here for Play: CLE to Cure
  • Click here to see Lake Metroparks webcams
  • Click here for more on Em’s Angels
  • Click here for Pokemon bar
  • Click here for information on All-Star tickets for Sunday’s Celebrity Softball game
  • Click here for more on end-of-life visions or visioning
  • Click here For more information on the St. Jude Dream 2019 Open House dates
  • Click here for more on stem cell treatments for pets
  • Click here for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival
  • Click here for Great Destination Hunt with Kenny Crumpton
  • Click here for more on Jet Express
  • Click here for more on the new Lake Erie buoys
  • Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
  • Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for the Woollybear Cam
  • Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
  • Click here for info on the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks
  • Click here for more on Live Nation Concerts
  • Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
  • Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.