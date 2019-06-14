Portion of I-77 closed until Monday morning

CLEVELAND — A portion of Interstate 77 will be closed this weekend.

According to ODOT, I-77 north and southbound between I-480 and I-490 is closed from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. due to structural steel erection work on the interstate.

I-490 east to I-77 north motorists will be detoured via Broadway Ave. to E. 30th St. to I-77 north.

I-90 east to I-490 east motorists will be detoured via I-90 east.

Limited local access will be maintained within the I-77 closure. Motorists entering I-77 northbound from entrances north of I-480 will be exited at Pershing Ave.