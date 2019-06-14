Portion of I-77 closed until Monday morning

Posted 8:23 pm, June 14, 2019, by

Courtesy: ODOT

CLEVELAND — A portion of Interstate 77 will be closed this weekend.

According to ODOT, I-77 north and southbound between I-480 and I-490 is closed from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. due to structural steel erection work on the interstate.

I-490 east to I-77 north motorists will be detoured via Broadway Ave. to E. 30th St. to I-77 north.

I-90 east to I-490 east motorists will be detoured via I-90 east.

Limited local access will be maintained within the I-77 closure. Motorists entering I-77 northbound from entrances north of I-480 will be exited at Pershing Ave.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.