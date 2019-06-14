Police want Euclid roller rink shut down after chaos, fights at teen party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Euclid police on Friday said they want the Pla-Mor Roller Rink shut down permanently.

Police call it a troubled establishment and want to take away their operating license.

Police said chaos and fights erupted outside the rink after a so-called end of the school year "banger" party got out of hand Wednesday evening.

Lt. Mitch Houser said rink management didn't have a dance hall permit, which is needed for crowds with more than 50 people.

Houser said there were more than 400 teens inside the rink, and 400 outside.

He said when the crowd reached the fire code limit of 440 people inside, they shut it down for safety concerns.

That's when chaos erupted outside, where hundreds of teens were still waiting to get in.

"It's a shame that such a great and historic location like that in the city has been such a problem," Houser said.

Pla-Mor is promoting another party for Friday night.

Houser said police will also shut down that event.