Natalie learns the art of bonsai trees

Posted 11:49 am, June 14, 2019, by

Celebrate bonsai trees at a big event happening next weekend. Cleveland Bonsai Club’s Summer Show is June 22nd & 23rd at Rockefeller Park Greenhouse. Admission is free! www.ClevelandBonsaiClub.org

