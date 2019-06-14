Fox 8 Jukebox: North Coast Men’s Chorus

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The North Coast Men's Chorus filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful choral music as the talented singers previewed music from their upcoming summer concert. Under the direction of Richard Cole, the North Coast Men's Chorus has grown into the largest LGBT arts organization in Northeast Ohio. Click here to learn more about the chorus and see their upcoming concert information.
