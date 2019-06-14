Fox 8 Jukebox: North Coast Men’s Chorus

Posted 10:05 am, June 14, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The North Coast Men's Chorus filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful choral music as the talented singers previewed music from their upcoming summer concert. Under the direction of Richard Cole, the North Coast Men's Chorus has grown into the largest LGBT arts organization in Northeast Ohio. Click here to learn more about the chorus and see their upcoming concert information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.