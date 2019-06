Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- Flooding has caused issues at Mentor Headlands Beach State Park.

SkyFOX on Friday captured video of the flooding.

According to the City of Mentor, much of the beach is under water, and the west parking lot is closed.

Flooding concerns remain as a lot more rain is on the way this weekend.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning Saturday afternoon.

