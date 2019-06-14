Flooding reported at McGarvey’s Landing in Vermilion; residents worry about weekend rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio -- Water from the Vermilion River swallowed up McGarvey's Landing on Friday, creating quite the spectacle.

“This is usually the boardwalk. Usually, you can park your jet skis right here and sit and eat. But as you can see the water is up to the picnic tables,” said Resident Layne Songer.

People stopped to stare at the water covering the boardwalk and encroaching the parking lot.

“In 47 years, I never remember it this high,” said Songer.

There’s a sense of dread on the docks as multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected over the weekend.

Vermilion is not alone. There are also flooding concerns out at Mentor Headlands Beach, which is dealing with issues of its own.