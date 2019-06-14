× Flash flood watch in effect Saturday afternoon through Monday night across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A flash food watch has been issued for portions of northeast Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected Saturday afternoon through Monday night.

In response a flash flood watch has been issued for the following areas: Ashland, Ashtabula, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot.

It is in effect Saturday afternoon through Monday night.

Officials say the risk for flash flooding will increase after each round of heavy rain, particularly in poor drainage areas near creeks, streams and ditches. Rapid runoff may cause area rivers and streams to rise.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 4 to 6 inches possible. Street flooding is likely.

