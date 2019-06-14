David spent the morning at Duke’s K9 Dash N’ Splash, featuring a swimming and competition pool for dogs. The facility is located on State Route 82 in Mantua. www.dukesk9dashnsplash.com
Dash & Splash! Summer fun for dogs
Show Info: June 14, 2019
