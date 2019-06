Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORRVILLE- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting ' Central American Medical Outreach' as one of Cleveland's Own.

Located in Orrville, CAMO brings life-saving medical services, education and community development to Central America.

The group was founded in 1993, by a former Peace Corps nurse.

Without them, some impoverished people would have no access to aid.

