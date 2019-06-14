× Cleveland police say cocaine found in fire extinguisher during traffic stop

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police arrested a man after making a drug bust during a traffic stop.

According to Cleveland police, on June 13, a driver was stopped at W 150th and Chatfield for not having a front plate.

The man behind the wheel was driving under suspension and acting suspiciously, police said.

The officer requested K-9 assistance and the K-9 alerted to the vehicle. Narcotics detectives then responded and police said they located three kilos of suspected cocaine hidden in a fire extinguisher.

The suspect was arrested for felony drug trafficking and traffic violations.