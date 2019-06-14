Warren police chief asks BCI to investigate claim that law director’s signature was forged on city contract

WARREN, Ohio — State agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are looking into an allegation that the law director’s signature was forged on a city contract.

The I-Team saw a BCI agent at city hall on Wednesday.

FOX 8 sent a public records request to BCI for any public documents from the city of Warren pertaining to an investigation.

On Friday, BCI released a letter dated May 23 from the city’s police chief asking for the investigation. The letter states that Law Director Greg Hicks wants the investigation to “determine whether his signature was forged” on a contract relating to the water department.

Hicks said he could not discuss the case since there is a pending investigation.

No charges have been filed.

Letter requesting BCI investigation