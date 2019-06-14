Baby cut from womb of murdered mother passes away after weeks on life support

CHICAGO — A baby boy who was cut from his mother’s womb after she was murdered has passed away.

WGN reports that baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez passed away Friday morning, according to a statement from family spokeswoman Julie Contreras.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” according to the statement. “He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.”

The baby’s mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was killed in April after authorities say she was lured to a Chicago woman’s home on an offer of free baby clothes.

Police say Ochoa-Lopez was strangled and her unborn baby was cut out of her. Her body was found in the garbage can in the backyard of the home. Police arrested and charged three people in the horrific crime.

Earlier this month, an attorney for Ochoa-Lopez’s husband, Yovany Lopez, said, “It’s still a long way to go for the baby, but the baby is fighting and surviving.”

Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa were formally charged Wednesday with first-degree murder for killing the 19-year-old pregnant mother then cutting her baby from her womb. Figueroa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak is charged with covering up the death.

