× Akron police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for shooting death of woman in car

AKRON — Akron police are looking for a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman.

According to Akron police, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Harrison Ave. for a shooting.

Officers found a 44-year-old woman in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

A witness told police she and the victim drove to Silvercrest Ave. to visit a “male acquaintance.”

The witness said the man got into the back seat of the car and fired several shots at the victim, then ran off.

Akron police said the man was later identified as Coley Richardson, 42, and a warrant for murder was signed.

Richardson is 5’11” and 170 lbs. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.