‘A tornado hit our house’: NWS confirms EF-0 twister touched down in Geauga County Thursday

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A National Weather Service survey team on Friday confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Huntsburg in Geauga County on Thursday.

The tornado touched down just north of the intersection of Chardon-Windsor Road and Princet.

There was a maximum estimated wind speed of 84 mph with the storm.

A NWS survey confirmed an EF-0 tornado yesterday afternoon in Huntsburg, OH located in Geauga County. Max winds were estimated at 84 mph with a path length of .41 miles and a width of 75 yards. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xhZxPXPjVF — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 14, 2019

Damage was done to a home and barn on Chardon-Windsor Road.

The homeowner called 911 after the twister hit and told the dispatcher, "A tornado hit our house." She said the roof had been ripped off their home. No one was injured.

