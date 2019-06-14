‘A tornado hit our house’: NWS confirms EF-0 twister touched down in Geauga County Thursday

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A National Weather Service survey team on Friday confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Huntsburg in Geauga County on Thursday.
The tornado touched down just north of the intersection of Chardon-Windsor Road and Princet.
There was a maximum estimated wind speed of 84 mph with the storm.
Damage was done to a home and barn on Chardon-Windsor Road.
The homeowner called 911 after the twister hit and told the dispatcher, "A tornado hit our house." She said the roof had been ripped off their home. No one was injured.
**Listen to the 911 call in the video, above**
41.540634 -81.042343