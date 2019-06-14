× Cleveland police looking for 82-year-old man who suffers from diabetes, doesn’t have medication

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding 82-year-old Richard Brewer.

He left his home on Russell Lane on June 12 and has not been seen since.

Brewer suffers from diabetes and does not have his medication with him. Police are concerned for his safety.

He is 5’8″, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a blue 2003 Dodge Neon with OH plate number ETT7406.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.