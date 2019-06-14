× 21-year-old Cleveland woman charged in death of mother

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old Cleveland woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of her 52-year-old mother.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Kewanee Avenue near East 185th Street at around 2:26 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming for help in an upstairs apartment.

When they arrived they found 52-year-old Donna Ivy on the kitchen floor, unresponsive.

Police say her daughter, 21-year-old Dana Marie Witcher, used a hammer and bodily force to kill her mother. Ivy suffered blunt force trauma.

Witcher was located in a bedroom in the unit and arrested.

Officials confirmed Friday that Witcher has been charged with aggravated murder in her mother’s death.

Continuing coverage, here.