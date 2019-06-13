Weather update: Widespread rain, rumbles of thunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for widespread rain and rumbles of thunder later this afternoon.

No strong/severe storms today, just your garden variety. Unfortunately there will be pockets of heavy rain at times -- 0.50-1.00″ expected with this batch with locally higher amounts. Cooler today, with temperatures only topping in the mid 60s.

**FOLLOW INTERACTIVE RADAR**

Showers end during the early morning hours tomorrow then the sky clears pretty quickly. You’ll need your sunglasses all day Friday. Temperatures remain unseasonable cool but pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For your weekend preview: there will be threats of showers, especially on Sunday, so plan accordingly for any Father’s Day festivities. An additional inch or more possible.

The official start of summer, astronomically, is Friday, June 21.

Here is our 8-day forecast: