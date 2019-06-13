× Water Lantern Festival postpones Cleveland tour date due to weather

CLEVELAND — The 2019 Water Lantern Festival Tour has postponed its Cleveland date due to the upcoming weather forecast.

The family-friendly festival was scheduled to come to Voinovich Park on Saturday, June 15.

However, according to festival representatives, the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 17.

Officials say those who already purchased tickets for the June event can them in August because they are 100% transferable. The company has already updated it in their system so previous ticket-holders don’t have to do anything.

And, due to the delay, the festival says June ticket-holders may also use their tickets at any Water Lantern Festival in the United State, regardless of the date or location listed on the tickets.

For those who are interested in buying tickets to the re-scheduled August event, you can do so by visiting the company’s website.

Early bird pricing at $25 per adult ticket has been extended to Saturday, June 14. Regular, late and day of price points have also been adjusted to reflect the new event date. More on ticket pricing, here.

The Water Lantern Festival brings a night filled with food, music and floating lanterns lighting up the water. Each festival participant will receive a lantern and a marker upon arrival. The organizers encourage participants to write a message on their lantern before sending it into the water. The all evening event features activities, food, music and giveaways.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.WaterLanternFestival.com or email their customer service representatives.