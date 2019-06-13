Two women, seven pets rescued from Medina apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina Police say an apartment building was evacuated because a cat started an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, seven pets and two women were rescued from the apartment on Birch Hill Drive just before 7 a.m.

"It seems it was the cat that pulled the heater out of a fish tank," said Police Chief Edward Kinney.

Once the heater was out of the fish tank, a chair caught on fire.

When officers arrived on scene they immediately grabbed a ladder loaded on top of a nearby truck. Police say the quick response and rescue is the result of recent officer cross training with the fire department.

"It's not common in Ohio and is an extra step we are taking to provide a better service to the city," said Chief Kinney.

He says the department began to cross train several officers last winter.

"Typically we're the first responders on scene for medical issues fires as well as law enforcement issues so having those officers trained to address fires being there the first officers there is advantageous to the fire department to us and to the community," said Chief Kinney.

Police say two chinchillas, a hedgehog, hamster, two cats and a ferret were rescued. All the animals and people rescued were not injured according to police.