CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you travel the Center Street Swing Bridge in The Flats, you’re going to need to find a new way to get around.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s office announced early Thursday that the bridge was temporarily closed due to mechanical issues.

The Center St. Swing Bridge in the Flats is CLOSED due to mechanical issues. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 13, 2019

In a news release, the mayor’s office suggested drivers take Columbus Road to Franklin Avenue to W. 25th Street and then to Main Avenue as an alternate route.

It’s unclear when the repairs will be made.