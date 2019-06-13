Taco Bell testing two new menu items in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Taco Bell is debuting two new menu items right here in Cleveland.

According to company officials, as Taco Bell prepares for the national launch of its new vegetarian menu this fall, it is testing two new items on its “From Our Cantina Menu” in the Cleveland market.

The new menu reportedly mixes premium ingredients with bold flavors to provide an elevated dining experience inspired by Taco Bell’s Cantina locations. It features new ingredients such as vibrant purple cabbage and grilled all white-meat chicken with a homestyle-inspired blend of onion, garlic, pepper, and a hint of chili pepper.

The company will be launching the following two products at participating Cleveland restaurants:

The Avocado Ranch Bowl which features the new homestyle-grilled chicken and classic black beans, mixed with fresh produce including purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce and Pico de Gallo. It is layered over a bed of seasoned rice and topped with Taco Bell’s Avocado Ranch Sauce. It is served with a side of nacho chips and guacamole for $5.49.

The Avocado Ranch Bowl will also be available with grilled steak for $6.49.

Meanwhile, the Chipotle Grilled Burrito features grilled steak with layers of seasoned rice, classic black beans, Creamy Chipotle Sauce and a mix of purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, and Pico de Gallo inside a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of guacamole and nacho chips for $6.49.

The Chipotle Grilled Burrito will also be available with grilled chicken for $5.49.

Both new menu items are available at participating locations now through mid-October.

More on Taco Bell, here.