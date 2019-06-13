× Suspect in deadly shooting on I-90 arrested in Texas

CLEVELAND– A long manhunt has ended for a suspect wanted for killing two men in a car on a ramp to Interstate 90 in Cleveland, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Thursday.

U.S. Marshals confirm Gianni Gray, 36, was arrested. The man, who was wanted on aggravated murder charges, was located in Austin, Texas.

The shooting happened on July 14 on the West 117th exit. Andre Williams and Malachi Perez Stewart, both 35, were sitting in a car when they were killed. A woman, who was in a separate vehicle, was also injured.

Gray was released from the Lorain Correctional Institution in November 2017 after serving four years for drug trafficking, tampering with weapons and obstructing official business.

