× Show Info: June 13, 2019

Father’s Day Fest

Forget the steak, spoil dad this weekend with lobster! Terrie Young from Euclid Fish showed how easy it is to put together a lobster roll. Euclid Fish is located in Mentor. www.euclidfish.com

Clean Comedy

Spend part of your weekend laughing along with Jeff Allen. He’s on stage this weekend at Pickwick & Frolic. There is a special show & brunch combo available on Sunday. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Hottest ticket in town

Dear Evan Hanson is now on stage at Playhouse Square. Tickets are going fast but there is a way to score a pair. You can enter the ticket lottery. Here’s how it works. Selected winners will get the option to purchase two tickets at $25 each. For step by step instructions, click here. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

Great Lakes history

Step aboard a piece of Great Lakes history and enjoy some of the best views in downtown Cleveland. You can tour the William G. Mather Steamship. Tickets are available at the Great Lake Science Center box office or onboard the ship. http://greatscience.com

Spring cleaning outdoors

When is the last time you cleaned the exterior of your home? From driveways to siding to roofing, Perfect Power Wash can help make your home look like new again. www.PerfectPowerWash.com

A Keto-friendly sweet treat

Bethany Monroe from Delish 330 share her recipe for chocolate chip cheesecake.