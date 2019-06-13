Robin William’s oldest son Zak welcomes newborn, names him after late actor

The oldest son of Robin Williams is paying tribute to the late actor by naming his newborn after him.
According to People.com, Zak Williams and his fiance, welcomed McLaurin Clement Williams on May 22.
McLaurin was Robin’s middle name. The couple plans to call the baby “Mickey” for short.
Zak’s sister, Zelda, also shared the news on social media along with a photo.
She wrote, “He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already.”
News is finally out: I’m an auntie! 🍼 Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey, aka Dr. Baby! He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already ♥️ big shoutout to Mickey on being the fastest swimmer, and huge congrats to @heyoliviajune and my big bro @zakpym on creating this little joy (and poop) factory! 👶🏻 by Zak and Olivia 📷 by me