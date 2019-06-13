× Revere Local School District cancels youth football camp, high school practice

BATH, Ohio– The Revere Local School District canceled its youth football camp because of lack of supervision, it said in a news release on Wednesday.

Revere High School’s football practices are also on hiatus until further notice.

According to the school district, it found inadequate supervision of students by coaching staff during this week’s camp at Heidelberg College. No students were injured, the Revere Local School District said.

The high school coaching staff was placed on leave pending an investigation.

“We regret that these cancellations are needed,” said superintendent Matthew Montgomery, in a news release on Wednesday. “However, we take the safety of our students very seriously. We appreciate your patience as we work through this matter and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The school district will issue refunds for those signed up for the youth football camp.