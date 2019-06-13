The Price is Right Live coming to northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — The game show “The Price is Right” is coming to Northeast Ohio.

The Akron Civic Theatre will be hosting the The Price is Right Live stage show on November 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The show gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play classic games from the popular television game show.  Contestants can play games to win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car.

Tickets go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. at AkronCivic.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Akron Civic Box Office at (330) 253-2488.

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history. Organizers say this on-stage version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

