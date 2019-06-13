National Weather Service looking into possible tornado damage in Geauga County

Posted 5:30 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, June 13, 2019

HUNTSBURG TWP. Ohio -- The Geauga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday tweeted out photos of storm damage in Huntsburg Township.

A barn was blown over and damage was done to the roof of a home on Chardon Windsor Rd.

The National Weather Service said it is looking into possible tornado damage near Aquilla at around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office said no other damage was reported in the area.

**Video in this story that shows the storm moving through the area was shared by Jackie Mackell Jones**

**Weather updates**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.