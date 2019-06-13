National Weather Service looking into possible tornado damage in Geauga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSBURG TWP. Ohio -- The Geauga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday tweeted out photos of storm damage in Huntsburg Township.

A barn was blown over and damage was done to the roof of a home on Chardon Windsor Rd.

The National Weather Service said it is looking into possible tornado damage near Aquilla at around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office said no other damage was reported in the area.

**Video in this story that shows the storm moving through the area was shared by Jackie Mackell Jones**

Some damage from the storm in Huntsburg Twp. No other damage reported pic.twitter.com/1UC1StO76p — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) June 13, 2019

