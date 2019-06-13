National Weather Service looking into possible tornado damage in Geauga County

HUNTSBURG TWP. Ohio -- The Geauga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday tweeted out photos of storm damage in Huntsburg Township.
A barn was blown over and damage was done to the roof of a home on Chardon Windsor Rd.
The National Weather Service said it is looking into possible tornado damage near Aquilla at around 3 p.m.
The sheriff's office said no other damage was reported in the area.
**Video in this story that shows the storm moving through the area was shared by Jackie Mackell Jones**
41.540634 -81.042343