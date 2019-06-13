Man with Down syndrome recently honored for 27 years at McDonald’s passes away suddenly

ATLANTA, Georgia – A McDonald’s worker of 27 years who went viral earlier this year has died suddenly.

Chris Campbell, who had Down syndrome, passed away Monday, his boss told Fox News.

The Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta in March honored him for his accomplishments after spending 27 years at the same Atlanta McDonald’s. At the time, he said he loved what he did.

See how he was celebrated at that time in the video above.

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that a GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Campbell’s funeral, as he did not have life insurance. The page describes him as “a boy scout, church acolyte, community volunteer, McDonald’s employee, loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend. He was so special in so many ways to so many people.”

Read more here.