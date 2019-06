ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man who killed four people in a DUI crash last fall in Ashtabula will be sentenced Thursday.

Donte Conard, 48, pleaded no contest in April.

Police said he ran a stop sign and hit another car in October. The crash killed Giovanni Miller, 18, Anastasia Smith, 19, their 22-month-old son and Smith’s cousin, Michelle Holmes, 47.

Prosecutors say it was Conard’s fifth drunk driving arrest in 21 years.

He could face up to 32 years in prison.