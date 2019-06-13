Man gets maximum sentence for Ashtabula crash that killed four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, Ohio-- The man convicted of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash that killed four people in Ashtabula was sentenced to the maximum allowed: 32 years in prison.

Donte Conrad, 49, pleaded no contest in April to four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Conrad was drunk behind the wheel in October 2018 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of West 58th Street and Adams Avenue, and slammed into a car carrying four people.

Giovanni Miller, 18; Anastasia Smith, 19; their 22-month-old son; and Smith’s cousin, Michelle Hommes, 47, were killed.

Relatives of the victims and Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci spoke in court before the sentencing, pleading for the maximum sentence.

“I've been prosecutor for almost six years, and I've prosecuted murders and never had to deal with four lives lost in an instant,” Iarocci said.

Conrad made a tearful apology to the families of the victims and pleaded for forgiveness.

“I know there's no words to express how you guys feel, how sorry I am,” he said. “All I can do is ask you somehow, someway to find some way to forgive me."

Prosecutors said Conard had four prior OVI convictions, 12 prior traffic convictions and 21 license suspensions.

