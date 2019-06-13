× Lawsuit alleges woman injured at Cuyahoga County jail is now legally blind

CLEVELAND– A woman filed a lawsuit alleging delayed medical care after an injury at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center caused her to become legally blind.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained the lawsuit that was filed Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court by attorney Michael O’Shea on behalf of his client, Tammy Decosta. The lawsuit is against Cuyahoga County and its officials.

Decosta alleged in the suit that on May 30, 2018 she fell “in a large pool of water, which was coming from a cell from sink/toilet which had been leaking for many days and running out into the areas which service the inmates of the jail.”

The suit stated she told jail officials she hit her head and was, “Seeing colored spots and lines in her left eye.”

“Plaintiff continued to complain about this condition of her eye – all to no avail,” the suit stated. “Plaintiff saw another one of the Defendant Nurses who stated something to the effect ” I’m a mental health nurse, not a doctor.”

After three weeks, Decosta saw a doctor and was taken to the hospital. She was told she had a torn retina because of the fall.

The suit stated she had surgery and was returned to the jail, but jail staff did not give her the prescribed eye drops.

“In the midst of complaining to the staff at the jail, plaintiff was threatened by defendant CO’s to be placed in lock up and to be refused medication,” the suit further stated.

Several weeks later, her eye problems returned. She was taken back to the hospital, was told her retina had ripped off, and she was legally blind.

The suit has been assigned to Judge Timothy McCormick.

More stories on the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center here