× Center Street Swing Bridge breaks because of lawn mower left behind

CLEVELAND– The Center Street Swing Bridge in Cleveland was suddenly shut down early Thursday morning because of a lawn mower.

A city maintenance worker heard an alarm while mowing the grass under the bridge, a spokesman for Mayor Frank Jackson’s office said. The worker left the mower behind, in the path of the bridge. When the bridge swing open, it hit the mower and caused it to jam.

The repairs are expected to take a week, according to the city of Cleveland.

Drivers should take an alternate route from Columbus Road to Franklin Avenue to West 25th Street and onto Main Avenue.

41.494256 -81.703211