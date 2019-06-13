I-TEAM: ODOT, City of Cleveland launch new plan to help stop wrong-way drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The I-Team has learned of new steps being taken to solve the chronic problem of wrong-way drivers on the city's west side.

For months, we’ve revealed wrong-way drivers on the Shoreway, especially around the West 28th ramp. The latest case happened in broad daylight.

Now, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the City of Cleveland have plans to make changes drivers will notice at several on and off ramps along the Shoreway.

They're going to put in more wrong-way signs and bigger versions of them. There will also be very large pavement markings with arrows pointing in the direction traffic should be going.

The state determined some of the signs may be a little too high, so they'll be lowered.

Lower signs and pavement markings may have more of an impact than one might expect.

"They say that those driving impaired or under the influence tend to look down when they're driving. So that would be the reason for the double-placement signs and those pavement arrows going in the correct direction, trying to catch their attention," said ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland.

Wrong-way drivers have been so common near West 28th that cameras and sensors have picked up on some of the drivers and sent alerts to police dispatchers.

We even reported on three wrong-way drivers in one week.

Drivers tell us the West 28th ramp can be confusing, and we’ve seen local wrong-way crashes turn deadly.

Will the new signs and pavement markings be enough? No way to tell. But soon, it will be harder to go the wrong-way on the Shoreway and not notice.

The new signs and pavement markings should be in place within the next few weeks.

Meantime, anytime there’s a discussion of wrong-way drivers, many people suggest spike strips on ramps to puncture tires of drivers going in the wrong direction. Traffic engineers don’t believe that will work saying it would be too expensive, and the spikes do not hold up under heavy traffic and weather extremes.

41.499320 -81.694361