Heavy rain overnight followed by sunshine Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Heavy rain will continue to move through Northeast Ohio overnight. The system is slowly working its way to the east coast.

Here's your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

The next 12 hours, things trail off and we get into some sunshine. Bright sun and clearing skies for Friday. Temperatures will remain unseasonable cool but pleasant with highs near 70°.

Then high pressure moves in from the south east as the next weather system arrives later Friday and into Saturday. Another round of showery and thundery weather will take place Saturday evening and on in to Father's Day. An additional inch or more of rain will be possible.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.