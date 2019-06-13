Fox 8 Jukebox: Spirit of the Groove

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Spirit of the Groove is a talented ensemble of music students from the Tri-C JazzFest Academy. The group is busy playing shows all over Northeast Ohio and will be performing at the Tri-C Jazzfest 'After Hours Jam Session' on Friday June 28 and Saturday June 29th from 10pm-1am at Bin 216. This year marks the 40th year for the Tri-C JazzFest and it runs from June 27-29 at Playhouse Square. Click here to see the full schedule for this year's Tri-C JazzFest.

