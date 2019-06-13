× Flour sold at Walmart, Target nationwide recalled over E. Coli concerns

NORWICH, Vt. — King Arthur Flour have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), King Arthur Flour announced Thursday that the company is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of five-pound King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The product was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide, including at Target and Walmart stores.

“King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections,” King Arthur said in a statement. “No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.”

The affected flour in the recall has six specific lot codes and three “Best Used by” dates. The dates and lot numbers can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel. The affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

Products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker’s Catalogue or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, Vermont are not included in the recall.

Customers can return the flour to local stores for a credit or refund.

According to the FDA, E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, however some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

For questions regarding this recall, contact the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at (866)797-9178.

