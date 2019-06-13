First Watch shares recipe for Million Dollar Bacon + Elevated Egg Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- What dad wouldn't want a plate of Million Dollar Bacon for Father's Day? First Watch's Lauren Fohlen shared this amazing recipe recipe with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson. She also showed Wayne how to use the bacon in an Elevated Egg Sandwich. To learn more about First Watch Restaurants and find a location near you, click here.

Million Dollar Bacon

Glaze:

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespon black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup water

8 slices bacon

Prepare the Glaze:

Whisk sugar, black pepper, cayenne pepper, syrup and water together in a large bowl. Set aside.

Finish Bacon:

Preheat oven to 325. Place a roasting rack on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Drag slices of bacon through the glaze mixture and place on a prepared sheet pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Rotate pan and cook for another 5 minutes. Rotate pan and cook for another 5 minutes, making sure not to overcook. When bacon is cooked to desired crispiness, set aside until ready to serve.

Elevated Egg Sandwich (featuring Million Dollar Bacon)

1 teaspoon whipped butter

1 brioche bun

1 Over-Easy Egg

1 slice Gruyere cheese

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 slices crispy bacon

2 tablespoons Avocado Mash

½ cup arugula

1 tablespoon Lemon White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Preheat broiler Butter the bottom brioche bun only and place it butter-side down in a nonstick 8-inch pan or griddle to brown, about 2 minutes. In a separate nonstick 8-inch pan, top Over-Easy Egg with cheese. Place under broiler (if desired) to help melt the cheese. Spread mayonnaise on the bottom bun and build the sandwich by adding the bacon in an X and top with the cheese egg. Spread the Avocado Mas on the top bun. In small bowl, combine arugula and vinaigrette. Place lemon-dressed arugula on top of egg, place the top of the bun on the sandwich.

Avocado Mash: