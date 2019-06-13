× Father’s Day 2019: Activities, events, meals & more ways to celebrate dad throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate dad in Northeast Ohio this weekend. There are free events, family-friendly events, brunches, dinners, sports-themed events and more.

If you have a Father’s Day event you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the event, the address, the dates/time and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.

Events & Activities

Akron RubberDucks: Sunday Family FUNday

Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a RubberDucks game with the family as they take on the Sea Dogs. Come early to play catch on the field. Kids can run bases after the game. Click here for more.

61st Annual Classic, Antique, & Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

714 N. Portage Path, Akron

Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

View 400 classic, antique, and collector cars manufactured from 1915-1994. You can also tour the Manor House (included in ticket price). Tickets cost $5-$65. Click here for more.

Crafts at Michaels

Hosted at Michaels locations across Northeast Ohio

Kids Club: Father’s Day Puzzle Card

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kids ages 3+ can make a card for dad. Sign-up online, in-store or just drop in. $3 per project.

MAKEbreak Father’s Day Mug

Saturday, June 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

Design a mug for dad. Buy the mug and the supplies to decorate it will be provided.

Click here for more.

DadsDay Run

19824 Sussex Rd., Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, 7:30 a.m.

Family Connections’ 17th Annual DadsDay Run. Race participants will receive a t-shirt and a Father’s Day tie after crossing the finish line. Food, refreshments and entertainment available after the race. Click here for more.

$20 per entrant if registered before noon on June 15; $25 thereafter. Registration is required.

Day Out with Dad at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton

Saturday, June 22, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Take dad out for a family football fun day. Terrell Davis will be the featured at this event. Includes museum admission. Hall of Fame character camp, lunch voucher from Chick-fil-A and free parking. $38 for 1 adult and up to 4 kids (age 12 and younger), $19 per additional child (age 12 and younger), $26 per additional adult. Click here for more.

Family Hero Day at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood

Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This Father’s Day the museum is celebrating fathers, father figures, and family caregivers of all kinds with discounted admission to the Museum, including The Everyday Heroes Activity Center and Story Tour. Family members of all ages can enjoy the HBO documentary, “A Family is A Family is A Family” — two showings at 1 and 3 p.m. Click here for more.

$5 All Day General Admission; Free for children under 5 & Maltz Museum Members; Film included with admission but registration is requested.

Family Night Out at Goldfish Swim School

21599 Lorain Road, Fairview Park

Sunday, June 16, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Dads and grandfathers swim free. $5/swimmer or $15/family max. Click here for more.

Father’s Day Afternoon of Jazz & Wine, Bourbon Tasting

Hungarian Business & Tradesmen’s Club, 15805 Libby Road, Maple Heights

Sunday, June 16, 2:30 – 6 p.m.

The National Association of University Women invites you to celebrate Father’s Day by enjoying an afternoon filled with live jazz from artists Evelyn Wright, Dave Thomas and Theresa Haney, as well as a delicious meal with wine and bourbon tasting. Tickets are $45. Proceeds benefit scholarships for students. Click here for more.

Forge with Dad at the Blacksmith Shop

4009 Fulton Court, Cleveland

June 15 and 16 at designated class times — Click here for more

Come learn the basics of blacksmithing with dad during this 3 hour class! You will learn the basics of forging hot iron while working together at an anvil with hammers and tongs to practice techniques such as tapering, twisting, and scrolling. Tickets required.

Great Lakes Science Center “Stay Curious” Weekend

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

June 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., June 16, 12 – 5 p.m.

All dads, uncles, grandpas, brothers, stepdads, etc. will receive half off the price of any general admission or combo admission ticket. Special events, activities scheduled throughout the weekend. Click here for more.

Rain Barrel Workshop at Cleveland Metroparks

The Watershed Stewardship Center, 2277 W. Ridgewood Dr., Parma

Sunday, June 16, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Construct a rain barrel with dad that you then get to take home and use to help combat storm water pollution in your community. Costs $60. Registration is required. Click here for more.

Wallace Lake Family Campout

Mill Stream Run Reservation, Strongsville

Friday June 14, 6 p.m. – Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.

Set-up your tent, watch a movie and then relax by the fire at Wallace Lake. Costs $10. Registration is required. Click here for more.

Tie Dye at Akron ArtWorks

1720 Merriman Rd., Ste. A, Akron

Sunday, June 16 during select afternoon time slots

Kids can tie-dye a shirt, tie or apron with Dad. Registration is required. $10 per tie or shirt, per person. $15 per apron, per person. Click here for more.

Free Events

Akron Zoo

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free admission for all dads and grandpas. Free to Akron Zoo Members. Regular admission rates apply. Click here for more.

Barnes & Noble Story Time & Activities: Hop on Pop

Barnes & Noble locations across Northeast Ohio

Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.

Enjoy a story time with dad featuring activities and the beloved classic Dr. Seuss book Hop on Pop. Click here for more.

Cafe O’Play

911 Graham Rd., Ste. 27, Stow

Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dads eat free — this includes free sandwich, pizza, melt, or other designated meal. Regular admission rates apply. Click here for more.

Cleveland Metroparks Golf Courses

All 8 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Courses throughout Cuyahoga County

Sunday, June 16, after 2 p.m.

Dads golf free after 2 p.m. on Father’s Day with a paid round and cart, plus enjoy discounted merchandise at all Cleveland Metroparks golf courses throughout the weekend. Click here for more.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dads enjoy free admission to the Zoo on Father’s Day courtesy of Wayside Furniture. Click here for more.

Dogs with Dad: Father’s Day at the Baseball Heritage Museum

Baseball Heritage Museum, 6601 Lexington, Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, 1 – 4 p.m.

Celebrate dad at the historic League Park. Enjoy a listening party as the Cleveland Indians take on the Detroit Tigers. Meet the Cleveland Indians Hot Dog Mascots. Enjoy board games, stories, scavenger hunts or browse the museum’s exhibits. Refreshments will be available with complimentary hot dogs for all dads and dad figures. Click here for more.

Donuts for Dads at Hudson Library & Historical Society

96 Library St., Hudson

Saturday, June 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Dads and kids can enjoy free donuts and make a special project together. Registration is required. Recommended for children ages 4 and up. Click here for more.

Donuts with Dad at Geauga County Public Library

17222 Snyder Rd., Chagrin Falls

Sunday, June 16, 2 – 3 p.m.

Dads and kids can enjoy free donuts and make a special craft together at the Bainbridge Branch of the Geauga County Public Library. Click here for more.

Father’s Day Car Show

Villa Croatia Event & Party Center at the American-Croatian Lodge

34900 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake

Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Family friendly, fun-filled car show. Click here for more.

Father’s Day Concert at Cuyahoga County Public Library

25501 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood

Sunday, June 16, 2 – 3 p.m.

Take dad to the Beachwood Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library to enjoy live music. Popular Cleveland performer Bill Newman will sing some of your favorite songs. Registration preferred. Click here for more.

Father’s Day Milkweed Giveaway

Claridon Woodlands, 11383 Claridon Tory Road, Chardon

Sunday, June 16, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Geauga Park District is giving away free pots of native milkweed for you to plant with dad in an effort to aid the Monarch Butterfly population. Click here for more.

Father’s Day Freedom Ride & Ice Cream Social at Luke Easter Park

3155 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Spend Father’s Day at Luke Easter Park with ice cream and a family friendly neighborhood bicycle ride. Registration required. Click here for more.

Festival of the Fish, Father’s Day Parade, & Fireworks

Downtown Vermilion

June 14 – 16, Friday & Saturday 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Vermilion’s 53rd Annual Festival of the Fish, featuring free daily entertainment and admission, kid’s games, food and marketplace, fireworks (June 14), and a parade (June 16). This year’s theme is Hawaiian Luau. Click here for more.

Flag Football at Duggen Park

Duggen Park, Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Love football? Get yourself a team together and come compete in the community Father’s Day flag football game. Your team should have 9 players. The game begins at 2:30 p.m., but teams and players should arrive half an hour early. The teams will be coached by two community moms and pre-picked randomly before the game. Click here for more.

Game Day! at Cuyahoga County Public Library

5409 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dads, grandpas and uncles can play organized games with their loved ones at the Garfield Heights branch of the Cuyahoga County Public library. Intended for kids 3 -13 years old. Registration is required. Click here for more.

Gaming with Dad at Rocky River Public Library

1600 Hampton Road, Rocky River

Saturday, June 15, 2 – 3 p.m.

For students in 1st – 5th grade and their dads. Spend time playing board and video games together. Registration required. Click here for more.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The aquarium is offering free admission to dads on Father’s Day with the purchase of a child or general admission ticket. The aquarium is also offering fun games, crafts and a chance to win an Annual Family Pass. The first 150 visiting dads receive a “fin-tastic” Father’s Day button. Click here for more.

$13.95-19.95, Free admission for dads with the purchase of a ticket.

Hike at Summit Metro Parks

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Sunday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Enjoy a morning hike with dad. Search for turtles, birds and other creatures living in nature. Kids can also learn how animal dads help take care of their young. Click here for more.

JC Penney Kid’s Zone

JC Penney stores across Northeast Ohio

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kids can decorate a special “My Hero” frame for dad. Click here for more.

Little Kids Nature Day at Brecksville Reservation

9000 Chippewa Creek Dr, Brecksville

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Families with young children can meet animals, fly a kite, go on a nature adventure, visit the naturalists at the Meadows Picnic Area and much more. Click here for more.

William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton

Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All dads are admitted to the museum for free. Click here for more.

Brunch & Dining

Lunch on the Goodtime III

825 E. Ninth St. Pier, North Coast Harbor, Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, Boarding with lunch at 11 a.m., Cruise: 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

The cruise features a special Father’s Day menu and live entertainment by Frank & Dean. Reservations are required.

Cost: $40.95 per adult, $27.95 per child (ages 2-12)

Click here for more.

Brunch or Early Dinner on the Nautica Queen

1153 Main Ave., Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, Brunch: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dinner: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dad can enjoy a meal while viewing downtown Cleveland’s sights on the Nautica Queen. Reservations are required. Click here for more.

Batter Up Barbecue at Fieldcrest Estate

1346 Easthill St. SE, North Canton

Sunday, June 16

A special Father’s Day brunch buffet that features some of your favorite brunch foods — four made-to order stations (Asian, Pasta, Waffle, and Omelet), a meat carving table, BBQ ribs, baked fish, baked chicken, fresh cooked vegetables, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, rice pilaf, shrimp cocktail, and a salad bar — and includes a vintage baseball game. Reservations are required. Click here for more.

Beachland Rockin’ Fathers Day Brunch

Beachland Tavern, 15711 Waterloo, Cleveland

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Father’s Day brunch with delicious food, live music, Bloody Mary’s and fun. Call for reservations. Click here for more.

Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant

5750 S. Madison Rd., Madison

Sunday, June 16, 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Take dad to enjoy a day filled with wine, food and live music. There will be entree and desserts specials, as well as a children’s menu. Reservations are strongly recommended. Click here for more.

Father’s Day Beatles Brunch at Music Box Supper Club

1148 Main Avenue, Cleveland

Sunday, June 16, Doors open at 11 a.m., Show beings at 12 p.m.

Treat dad to a morning of Beatles hits performed by The Sunrise Jones. Enjoy brunch and a Bloody Mary bar. Tickets required. $15 Advance, $18 Day of Show. All ages welcome. Click here for more.