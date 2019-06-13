Euclid police investigating after chaos erupts at teen roller rink party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Euclid Police are investigating after multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a local roller skating rink for a party that was out of control.

Cell phones captured the chaos outside the Pla-Mor Roller Rink in Euclid late Wednesday night.

“It was crowded, packed,” said Charles Durden, student.

Hundreds of teenagers showed up for an end of the school year party.

“It was called 'The end of the year banger,'” said Samaria Scott, student.

“At first when we got in it was fun because everyone was dancing around and skating,” said Arriyah Evans, student.

But that fun quickly got out of control as crowds of teenagers filled the roller rink and the parking lot nearby.

“Girls fighting, I don’t know their names, but girls were fighting,” said Durden.

Euclid police were called and then back up was called.

Cruiser dash cam video from the State Highway Patrol shows crowds of teenagers upon their arrival. The video shows some of the chaos as dozens and dozens of kids pour out of the rink and start running across the street in different directions.

Euclid police are currently reviewing surveillance, dash and body cam footage.