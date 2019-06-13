× Euclid police arrest suspect in man’s murder

EUCLID, Ohio- Euclid police said a suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a man.

According to a press release, shortly after 2 a.m. on June 12, Theodore Hester, 33, was murdered at his home on Marsdon Dr.

The suspect took off.

Later the same morning, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, working in conjunction with the Euclid and East Cleveland police departments, took the suspect into custody on Strathmore Ave. in East Cleveland.

The suspect was identified as Jacquise J. Drewery, 21, of Euclid.

Drewery was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.