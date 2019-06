× Edgewater LIVE postponed because of weather

CLEVELAND– Thursday night’s Edgewater LIVE has been postponed because of the weather forecast, the Cleveland Metroparks announced.

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band’s make-up show is set for Aug. 15. The next Edgewater LIVE is June 20 with Front Porch Lights.

The Metroparks’ summer concert series will continue Friday night with Euclid Beach LIVE featuring Rare Image.

More on Edgewater LIVE here