Cute video: Indians volunteer at Cleveland APL

CLEVELAND– A few members of the Indians stopped by the Cleveland Animal Protective League to volunteer.

The team posted video on Thursday showing pitcher Mike Clevinger, outfielder Jordan Luplow and reliever Nick Wittgren. The guys snuggled pups and helped make blankets.

The Cleveland APL, located on Willey Avenue, is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It receives no government funding and relies on donations.

