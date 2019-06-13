Couple travels from Florida to Dayton with food truck to help tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio — A Florida couple traveled to Ohio to give back to the community after the Dayton area was struck by a tornado last month.

Susan and Stanley Peoples run Beach Brothers BBQ out of Cape Coral, Florida. The couple, originally from the Dayton area, operates a mobile business using their food truck which allows them to pop-up shop just about anywhere.

Well, after seeing tornado damage close to home and impacting their own relatives, the couple traveled with their children to Dayton on Sunday night. Susan told FOX 8 it took them 24 hours to make the commute due to weather conditions.

They towed their grill and came to Ohio on a “step of faith.”

“We’re from here and wanted to come help our families and help people,” Susan said.

The Peoples family has been handing out food since Tuesday at three different locations in the area.

On Tuesday they provided 280 sandwiches and 225 to-go meals. Then on Wednesday they gave out 300 more to-go meals.

The family intended to open shop again Thursday but due to weather interference they had to cancel. Susan said their tents were blowing away from the winds.

The Peoples family will be handing out food one last time Friday at Stebbins High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will then be returning to Florida for a catering event this weekend.

Susan said they brought nine tubs of donated clothing and supplies with them and have received more donations, including the food they’ve been preparing since they’ve arrived.

“Between food, money, and volunteers it’s been overwhelming,” she said. “We stepped out on faith and the community definitely made it happen.”

Susan also said it’s unbelievable how their efforts have gained so much attention. She explained that the family never thought their story would go viral. They merely just wanted to help those who needed it.

