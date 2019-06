Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Dr. Gregory Kempf as of one of Cleveland's Own.

Dr. Kempf is the staff chiropractor for the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Playhouse Square.

He has also treated athletes during the NCAA Basketball Tournament and U-S Figure Skating Championship here in Cleveland.

***To nominate a person or organization to be one of 'Cleveland's Own' click here***