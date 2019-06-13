Cleveland students make ‘get well banner’ for Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Many Clevelanders are sending well wishes to Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, including some kids who got to meet him when he came to their school read to them.

Thursday, to show their support, kids involved with the Summer School Boys and Girls Club at Stepstone Academy made a huge "Get Well" banner for Carrasco.

He was recently diagnosed with a blood condition.

The Cleveland pitcher had read to students at Stepstone Academy several times before. The kids were excited to meet him then and were just as energetic Thursday to let him know they hope he feels better soon.

No further details have been released about Carrasco's condition. It's not clear when he will return to play, but the team asks everyone to keep him and his family in your thoughts during this time.

