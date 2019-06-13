× Officials looking to identify Ohio man who was found dead: ‘This is someone’s son’

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was found dead on April 28, 2019.

The man was found in a parking lot on West Broad Street in Columbus, Ohio.

“This man is someone’s son, friend and neighbor and we are counting on the public to help us identify him so he can be laid to rest with the respect and honor he deserves,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

An image of the man released Thursday was created by a BCI forensic artist.

“Through collaboration with experts from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the post-mortem photo has been released in an attempt to provide a name to this man,” said Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz. “My hope is that by releasing this photo, we can provide closure to the family and friends of this man. As coroner, I take seriously our duty to serve the community of Franklin County and speak for those who cannot.”

According to a press release, the man is believed to be 40 to 70 years old and is 5’10” with green eyes, brown and gray hair, and a beard. He has a lion tattoo on his left arm and was wearing hospital scrub pants, socks and shoes. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at (740) 845-2406 or the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at (614) 525-5290.