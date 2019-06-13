Alliance police search for man with more than 35 convictions

Posted 9:42 am, June 13, 2019

Ronny Joe Hinkle (Photo courtesy: Alliance police)

ALLIANCE, Ohio– The Alliance Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man with more than 35 convictions.

Ronny Joe Kinkle, 47, is wanted for numerous theft offenses and is believed to be living in the Canton area. His criminal records includes charges of robbery and identity theft.

Hinkle is 5 foot 11 and weighs 215 pounds. He has a tattoo on the back of his neck that says, “Shade.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-821-9140 or use the tip form on the Alliance police website.

