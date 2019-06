WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – The Willoughby Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Courtney Kinkoph.

Courtney has been missing since June 1.

She has a medical condition and may require medication or medical attention.

Kinkoph was last seen in the area of West 25th and Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

She is 5’5″, 150 lbs, with red hair, and tattoos on her left hand, front and back of thighs and on her shoulder.

If you can help, call (440)953-4212.

